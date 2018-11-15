PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 774,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $84,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,368,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,223,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 246,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

PEP opened at $116.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

