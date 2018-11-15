Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:SQ traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.07. 29,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,613,190. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.50 and a beta of 4.30.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “$71.60” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Square from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Square from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Square from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Square from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.76.
In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $7,395,852.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $35,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 472,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,570,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,122,615 shares of company stock valued at $174,706,822. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
