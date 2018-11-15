Periscope Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp (BRACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRACU) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,001 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Black Ridge Acquisition were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Context Partners Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Black Ridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000.

BRACU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,176. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

About Black Ridge Acquisition

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company seeks to focus on search for target businesses in the energy or energy-related industries.

