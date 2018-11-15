PerkinElmer (PKI) Earning Very Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) has trended very positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PerkinElmer earned a news impact score of 3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the medical research company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

NYSE:PKI traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.65. 733,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,927. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $69.21 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James Corbett sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $393,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $816,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,140. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

