Perrigo (PRGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has a hold rating on the stock. Perrigo traded as low as $62.61 and last traded at $62.98, with a volume of 40900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Perrigo from $89.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Perrigo from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.73.

In other news, CEO Murray S. Kessler purchased 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,418.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,806.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,015.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,783 shares of company stock worth $1,646,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 176.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,765 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 38.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 10.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

