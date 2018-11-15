Perspecta Inc (PRSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 2,571,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,387. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRSP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/perspecta-inc-prsp-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05.html.

About Perspecta

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.