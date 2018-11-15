Peugeot (UG) PT Set at €28.60 by Citigroup

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been given a €28.60 ($33.26) price objective by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Commerzbank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.74 ($28.77).

EPA:UG traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €19.15 ($22.27). 1,070,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot has a 1-year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1-year high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

