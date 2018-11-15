PG&E (PCG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PCG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Edward Jones downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PG&E from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PG&E from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PG&E has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $56.90.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $52,001.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,608.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in PG&E by 35,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in PG&E by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

