Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/philip-morris-international-inc-pm-shares-sold-by-nomura-asset-management-co-ltd.html.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.