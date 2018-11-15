Phore (PHR) Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $166,585.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00006997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00030250 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 15,235,860 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

