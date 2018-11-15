Photon Control Inc (CVE:PHO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 356700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Photon Control (PHO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.97” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/photon-control-pho-hits-new-52-week-low-at-0-97.html.

Photon Control Company Profile (CVE:PHO)

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company specializes in rapid prototyping and manufacturing of custom original equipment manufacturer (OEM) solutions for contact and immersion optical temperature sensing for dielectric and conductor etch applications.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Photon Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photon Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.