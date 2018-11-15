PIECoin Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (PIE)

PIECoin (CURRENCY:PIE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, PIECoin has traded flat against the dollar. One PIECoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIECoin has a total market cap of $27,051.00 and $0.00 worth of PIECoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIECoin Coin Profile

PIE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2016. PIECoin’s total supply is 11,052,595 coins. PIECoin’s official Twitter account is @Pie_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIECoin is www.piecoin.info. PIECoin’s official message board is www.piecoin.net.

PIECoin Coin Trading

PIECoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIECoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIECoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIECoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

