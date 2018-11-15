Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 3,869.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 32.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 178.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

PJC opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Piper Jaffray Companies has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $99.80.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/piper-jaffray-companies-pjc-shares-bought-by-arizona-state-retirement-system.html.

Piper Jaffray Companies Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.