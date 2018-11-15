Piper Jaffray Companies Raises Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Price Target to $325.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by Piper Jaffray Companies to $325.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $313.13 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $191.70 and a 1 year high of $321.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,745,572.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,941,754.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares in the company, valued at $95,706,334.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 232.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 58,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after buying an additional 40,827 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 24.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 50.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

