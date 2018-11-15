PitisCoin Reaches Market Cap of $378,899.00 (PTS)

PitisCoin (CURRENCY:PTS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. One PitisCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, PitisCoin has traded up 74.1% against the dollar. PitisCoin has a market capitalization of $378,899.00 and approximately $2,940.00 worth of PitisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00016127 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00060474 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PitisCoin

PitisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2013. PitisCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,335,126 tokens. The official website for PitisCoin is pitiscoin.asia. PitisCoin’s official Twitter account is @pitiscoin.

Buying and Selling PitisCoin

PitisCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PitisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PitisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PitisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

