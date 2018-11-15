Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Director Ian G. H. Ashken Buys 18,000 Shares

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) Director Ian G. H. Ashken bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PAH stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.18. 153,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,921. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 3.00.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAH shares. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

