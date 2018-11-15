Platform Specialty Products (PAH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Platform Specialty’s net loss narrowed year over year in third-quarter 2018. Adjusted earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed the same. Platform Specialty has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Platform Specialty is seeing strong growth in organic sales. Moreover, it remains focused on growing through strategic acquisitions. It should also gain from the divestment of its Agricultural Solutions unit. However, Platform Specialty is exposed to currency headwinds, which may hurt margins. The company’s high-debt level is another concern. Softness in certain end markets, especially in Asian electronics market, is another concern.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAH. Citigroup cut Platform Specialty Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Platform Specialty Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Platform Specialty Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Platform Specialty Products stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,217. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Platform Specialty Products has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $13.54.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.69 million. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Platform Specialty Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scot Benson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 85,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,327.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 737,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAH. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Platform Specialty Products in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Platform Specialty Products in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

