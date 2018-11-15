PLDT (PHI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

PHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PLDT from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PLDT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PLDT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLDT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

PHI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 103,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PLDT has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,581,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,346,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PLDT by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,292 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of PLDT by 27.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 44,633 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

