Plexus (PLXS) Earns Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Plexus’ fourth quarter results were driven by from strong performance from the Healthcare/Life Sciences as well as Industrial segment. The company is expected to benefir from strong end-market demand across Healthcare/Life Sciences, Industrial/Commercial and Aerospace & Defense. We also believe global expansion and new program wins to drive growth over the long- term. Shares have outperformed the industry on year-to-date basis. However, sluggish Communications market will continue to remain an overhang. Moreover, Plexus still depends on a few large customers for a major part of its revenues, which is a concern. Intense competition also remains a headwind.”

Get Plexus alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of PLXS traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.60. Plexus has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $771.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.98 million. Plexus had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $386,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,666 shares of company stock worth $5,678,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 37.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Plexus by 127.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,601,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after buying an additional 89,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.