PLNcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (PLNC)

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. PLNcoin has a total market cap of $17,998.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One PLNcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00115553 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000791 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,000.62 or 3.60993730 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004691 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00088377 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PLNcoin Coin Profile

PLNcoin (PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLNcoin’s official website is www.plncoin.org.

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

