Pluralsight (PS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pluralsight from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. First Analysis reiterated a positive rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pluralsight to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of PS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,185. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,606,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,849,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,205,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,824,000 after purchasing an additional 582,839 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,009,000. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

