Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.48 EPS

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Plymouth Industrial Reit updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

