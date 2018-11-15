Polymetal International (POLY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 880.71 ($11.51).

POLY stock opened at GBX 744.80 ($9.73) on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 729.60 ($9.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,367.91 ($17.87).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Dukat hub situated in the northeast of Magadan, Russia. The company also owns interests in various projects, including Omolon Hub, Amursk POX Hub, Albazino, Mayskoye, Okhotsk Hub, Voro, Kapan, Varvara, and Kyzyl projects.

