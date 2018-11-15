Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Costain Group (COST) Stock Price

News headlines about Costain Group (LON:COST) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Costain Group earned a daily sentiment score of 2.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of Costain Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Shares of LON COST opened at GBX 383 ($5.00) on Thursday. Costain Group has a 12-month low of GBX 406.96 ($5.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 494.50 ($6.46).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

