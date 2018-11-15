Potbelly Corp (PBPB) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Potbelly in a report released on Saturday, November 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PBPB. BidaskClub raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Potbelly from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Potbelly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

PBPB opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.09 million, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.82 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter worth $146,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter worth $152,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter worth $213,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of August 7, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

