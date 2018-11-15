Potbelly (PBPB) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Potbelly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $269.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.82 million. Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth about $3,520,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 36.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 242,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the second quarter worth about $2,044,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 698.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of August 7, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

