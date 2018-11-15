PotCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,286.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.34 million and $30,286.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,628.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.03152027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.34 or 0.07635742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00758832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.01568351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00135441 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.30 or 0.01926177 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00460934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 221,049,201 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

