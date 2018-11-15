PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Position Boosted by Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. ValuEngine raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “$104.41” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Shares of PPG opened at $105.35 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.37 and a 1-year high of $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

