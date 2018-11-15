PPL (PPL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. PPL has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $37.34. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. PPL had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in PPL by 444.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

