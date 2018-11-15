PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of PQ Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PQ Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.13 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PQ Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Nomura boosted their price target on PQ Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

PQG opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.04. PQ Group has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, insider Paul Ferrall sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $84,922.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 86,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,715 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the second quarter worth $197,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 47.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the third quarter worth $222,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 557,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the second quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

