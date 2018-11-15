Praxair, Inc. (PX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,794 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the October 15th total of 5,347,879 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,634,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:PX opened at $164.50 on Thursday. Praxair has a 52 week low of $140.00 and a 52 week high of $169.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$165.03” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Praxair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PX. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Praxair by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Praxair by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Praxair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Praxair by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Praxair by 1,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

