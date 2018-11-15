Premier Oil PLC (PMO) Receives GBX 144.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 144.38 ($1.89).

Several brokerages recently commented on PMO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Investec dropped their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of LON:PMO traded down GBX 9.90 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 85.25 ($1.11). 19,919,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. Premier Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 42.75 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.56 ($1.37).

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.