Premium Brands (PBH) PT Lowered to C$95.00 at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$130.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$133.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$110.38.

Shares of Premium Brands stock traded down C$1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,960. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$68.28 and a 52 week high of C$122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$754.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.21999973050667 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premium Brands news, Director John Zaplatynsky sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.98, for a total transaction of C$44,874.84. Also, Director Kenneth Propp sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.19, for a total value of C$216,018.00.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

