Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,188,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $82,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of PBH opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

