PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) CEO Jose Luis Laparte Sells 15,995 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CEO Jose Luis Laparte sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,038,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,059 shares in the company, valued at $11,108,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jose Luis Laparte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 8th, Jose Luis Laparte sold 22,058 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,526,193.02.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 103,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,254. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PSMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of May 7, 2017, it operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

