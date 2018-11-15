Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 87.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 61.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.28. 169,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,576,914. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $22.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

