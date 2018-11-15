Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 7,470 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 2.8% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 48.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 916.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 963,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 868,500 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 106,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 211.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 39.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.45. 100,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,164.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,468.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,018. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/princeton-capital-management-llc-sells-7470-shares-of-corning-incorporated-glw.html.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.