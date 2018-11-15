Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,550 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $188,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $206,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $254,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. BidaskClub cut LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $402,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,516.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 23,893 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,576,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,698. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $61.29 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

