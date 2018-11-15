Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 185.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $795,000. Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PNQI opened at $116.50 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $110.42 and a 12 month high of $147.75.

