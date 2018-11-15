Private Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,296 Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,188,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Healthequity by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Healthequity by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $371,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,240 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Healthequity from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Healthequity to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Healthequity from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $84.39 on Thursday. Healthequity Inc has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $101.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.28, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

