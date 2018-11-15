Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $51,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 434,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $93.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

In related news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 10,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $1,032,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $349,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,161 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

