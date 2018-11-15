Prologis Inc (PLD) Director Philip L. Hawkins Sells 15,000 Shares

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,008,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,224.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PLD opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $68.20.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.23 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 51.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Prologis by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 183,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Prologis by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Prologis by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$62.97” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.
