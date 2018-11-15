ProMetic Life Sciences (PFSCF) and Lannett (LCI) Head-To-Head Comparison

ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) and Lannett (NYSE:LCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ProMetic Life Sciences alerts:

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Lannett’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMetic Life Sciences $30.80 million 7.02 -$84.64 million N/A N/A Lannett $684.56 million 0.31 $28.69 million $3.10 1.75

Lannett has higher revenue and earnings than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Lannett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMetic Life Sciences -214.92% -86.92% -40.73% Lannett -39.74% 21.32% 7.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Lannett shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Lannett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ProMetic Life Sciences and Lannett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Lannett 0 6 0 0 2.00

Lannett has a consensus target price of $24.88, suggesting a potential upside of 359.80%. Given Lannett’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lannett is more favorable than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lannett has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lannett beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops bioseparations, plasma-derived therapeutics, and small-molecule therapeutic products. It operates through three segments: Small-Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma-Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparation Technologies. The company offers its technology platform for purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics, and elimination of pathogens; and develops small molecule therapeutic products targeting unmet medical needs in the fields of fibrosis, inflammation, autoimmune diseases, oncology, and nephropathies. The Small-Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic kidney diseases/diabetic kidney diseases, and metabolic syndrome and its resulting type 2 diabetes, cystic fibrosis related diabetes and liver steatosis, and Alström syndrome. The Plasma-Derived Therapeutics segment provides Plasma Protein Purification System, a multi-product sequential purification process for the extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma. The Bioseparation Technologies segment develops and commercializes affinity chromatography products related to the bioseparation, pathogen reduction, and protein purification. The company was formerly known as Innovon Life Sciences Holdings Limited and changed its name to ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. in May 1998. ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising cholesterol, muscle spasm, pain management, irritable bowel, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, urinary, migraine, bronchospasms, and gallstone. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients. It markets its products under the Lipitor, Lioresal, Bentyl, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Concerta, Toprol-XL, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, and Actigall brands to generic pharmaceutical and private label distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care and health maintenance organizations, hospital buying groups, and governmental entities. The company has supply and development agreements with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, Andor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Dexcel Pharma, and Aralez Pharmaceuticals. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.