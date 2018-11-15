ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,024,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 699,961 shares.The stock last traded at $29.06 and had previously closed at $30.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 295.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 92,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 68,764 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/proshares-ultrapro-short-russell2000-srty-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.