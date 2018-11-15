PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (PBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.46

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 12556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new position in PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned 0.06% of PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

