Prothena (PRTA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $452.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.43. Prothena had a negative net margin of 18,276.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 47.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Senzar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.