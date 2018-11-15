Prothena (PRTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prothena from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.63. Prothena has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $57.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 18,276.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth $210,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 47.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Senzar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter worth $249,000.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

