Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $77.42 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $90.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $667,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/providence-capital-advisors-llc-has-667000-holdings-in-ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.