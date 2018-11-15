Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 335,010 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $130,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,603,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,609,000 after purchasing an additional 437,808 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,520,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 353,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 932.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 345,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 557.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,844,000 after purchasing an additional 300,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $3,471,507.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $137.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of PNC opened at $134.13 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $116.55 and a 52 week high of $163.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

