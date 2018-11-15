Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 225,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,676,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $157,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% in the third quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 80,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 304,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,181.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 36,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $603,174.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,875 shares of company stock worth $11,582,145 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/prudential-financial-inc-buys-225000-shares-of-hewlett-packard-enterprise-co-hpe.html.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.